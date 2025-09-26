Palm Tree Music Festival, We Belong Here festival coming to downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Tree Music Festival is bringing big names to downtown West Palm Beach in February, with tickets already selling quickly after going on sale Friday.

The one-day festival scheduled for Valentine's Day will feature headliners including Calvin Harris, Kygo and Sofi Tuckker.

"Calvin Harris is definitely exciting," Jesse Martinez, who plans to buy tickets, said.

But music lovers won't have to wait until February for festival entertainment. The city will also host the We Belong Music Festival at the Myer Amphitheater on December 27-28. That festival is well-known in Miami for electronic dance music.

When speaking with co-founders of the We Belong Here, Justin Dauman said despite the cancellation of Sunfest, a longtime downtown staple, due to declining attendance, he believes thousands will still be in attendance.

"It's a much smaller and more intimate festival, which really attracts a different type of crowd,” he said.

While tickets for We Belong Here aren't on sale yet, Palm Tree Music Festival tickets are already selling fast. Many, general admission tickets have already sold out, the ones that remain range from $250 to nearly $340, with the only remaining VIP tickets priced at nearly $600.

Local businesses are anticipating a boost from the influx of festival-goers.

"It's exciting, exciting stuff," Icen Martin, general manager at Lynora's on Clematis Street, said.

The restaurant is within walking distance of both festivals.

"It's going to affect us in positive way, of course," Martin said.

Dauman said giving back to the communities that host his festivals is incredibly important to him as well.

“We'll hire between 150, 200 to 300 people, you know, probably half of them are local to that market," he said. "It's always amazing to be able to give local vendors and contractors to work.”

When it comes to restaurants and nearby hotels Dauman went on to say.

"We find a lot of people travel into our festivals, so the economic impact is significant,” he said.

Both festivals will comply with city regulations and conclude performances around 11 p.m.