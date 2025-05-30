WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power & Light is now looking to increase its rates. The proposed hike would mean the average $134 bill using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month would see an increase of more than $17.

It's a price tag some residents say they don't like but are willing to pay.

WATCH: FPL asks for public input on rate hikes

Residents voice mixed opinions on FPL rate hike during public hearing

Opinions were mixed during Thursday's public hearing on the rate hike. Some say they are willing to pay more, others pushed back on the idea. Ultimately, the decision will be made by the Florida Public Service Commission.

“I’d like to thank everyone for coming,” said Monica Barnes with FPL as the hearing began.

“I would ask the commission to give fair consideration to the requested rate increase, and hopefully FPL will continue to receive, then the customers will continue to receive, safe, reliable and strong, protected service,” said one resident in favor.

“We can't stand to sit back and say, ‘Hey, when's the next Katrina coming? We'll fund it then.' You know, so let's, let's talk about what's real,” added another resident. “We got to be prepared with professional people.”

But others with fixed incomes, like senior citizens, say that kind of hike will be a serious hit to their wallets.

“This is an obscene request for a rate increase and will make the highest rate increase request in the country. We urge you to reject this request,” said Ellen Cohen of Boca Raton.

Consumer Florida Power & Light requests rate hike across next 4 years Audra Schroeder

“$6.6 billion in profit, that’s enough,” added another concerned resident. “When is enough enough? That’s my question always, when is enough enough? How much money do people have to make before their heads explode?”

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman spoke with a representative from FPL before the meeting. He says the increase is necessary to help to meet the growing demand for more efficient power use.

“This is a four-year plan to ensure we can continue delivering reliable electricity, continue to diversify how we generate that electricity, and continue to drive costs out to keep bills as low as possible,” said Andrew Sutton with FPL. “It's really important for us to continue to invest to expand our grid, and we also have to continue to build new power plants to meet the growing demand for power."

Decisions won’t be made for months. If you want more information on the approval process check out this link.