Lockdown lifted after police called to Renaissance Charter School at Cypress

Police say no threat to faculty, students
Police are called to Renaissance Charter School at Cypress in West Palm Beach.
Police vehicle outside Renaissance Charter School at Cypress
Posted at 2:32 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 14:53:23-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are on the campus of Renaissance Charter School at Cypress.

A spokeswoman for the school said police are investigating "a rumor of a threat," but there was "no imminent danger."

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said there is no threat to faculty or students. He was not able to elaborate.

The campus had been placed on lockdown as a precaution, but it has since been lifted.

WPTV's Matt Sczesny said students were being dismissed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

