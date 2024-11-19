Related Ross unveils projects to West Palm Beach CityPlace, including Equinox gym and new hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, new tenants are set to join CityPlace by the end of 2025.

Upscale growth at CityPlace is welcomed by some residents, like the Cohens. They have been in West Palm Beach for 17 years and live a block away from the development.

“Well those two things are definitely a draw for all the people who are coming here,” stated Carol Cohen.

Zitlali Solache, WPTV The Cohen's are excited to hear upscale businesses are joining CityPlace.

Along with Equinox, which would be its first location in Palm Beach County with starting memberships at $200/month, are three other openings at The Laurel . Yoga apparel store Alo, Canadian restaurant chain Moxie's and Crate and Barrel— a home furnishing store.

“The traffic has certainly increased, so you want people to walk and get what they need within the CityPlace,” shared Cohen.

However, not everyone is thrilled about the new upscale businesses.

“Now I rarely go," stated resident Steven Escobedo. "When I go over there, it’s a whole new place, I mean it’s nice, but it’s just for a specific type of people.”

Zitlali Solache, WPTV Resident Steven Escobedo says CityPlace is often changing.

From Rosemary Square to CityPlace, the plaza has undergone name changes over the years.

Meanwhile, Escobedo remembers when AMC theaters, Macy’s and Barnes and Nobles were fixtures— all businesses that are no longer there.

“They definitely changing up a lot and it’s just, I lost interest," stated Escobedo. "I don’t really care for going there.”

