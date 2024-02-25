Rally in West Palm Beach brings locals, Ukrainians together

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Andriy Liash and his wife took in the art installations at the Believe in Ukraine rally in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

"Myself and like my wife we have relatives there, my elder brother is there, parents, like all of our friends are there," Andriy Liash said.

Khalil McLean/WPTV



He and his wife moved to the United States from Ukraine five years ago.

Liash said it was a difficult day for them as it was the two-year anniversary of the Ukrainian War.

"It’s still damaging mentally. It's still hard to wake up every single morning and understand that everyone is still in danger,” Liash said.

Saturday's rally was an effort to remind the local community of the struggles that are still going on in Ukraine.

Among those in the crowd were Americans like John Sullivan who are trying to change the narrative.

Khalil McLean/WPTV



"Ukrainian people now don't believe we care," Sullivan said. "It's important for us to show the support here so that these people do not give up in talking to their relatives that under fire continually from missiles and drones."

Art installations at the rally served as a visual representation of the Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives and the refugees who fled the country because of the war.

"No one is safe there in Ukraine because missiles and guided rounds, they are attacking Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian villages, Ukrainian civilian infrastructure daily," Yuliia Dryhybka, the communications officer with the Ukrainian Association of Florida, said.

Khalil McLean/WPTV



Dryhybka helped organize the rally as a way to send a message to the community.

“Ukraine needs help, needs ammunition, needs military aid and we're really desperately hoping for the bill — the bill for military aid to pass," Dryhybka said.

She fears time is running out and hopes the community continues to show it's support.