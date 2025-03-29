Protesters and supporters line streets of Southern Boulevard for President Trump's return to Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As President Donald Trump touched down in West Palm Beach on Friday, supporters and protesters waited along Southern Boulevard for his motorcade.

“Well, everybody is attacking him, so we’re just trying to show him a little bit of love, show him that he still has a lot of support,” said Trump supporter Alan Menster.

Protestors and supporters line the streets for President Trump's return to Florida

“I was here to protest Trump’s unqualified cabinet picks,” said protester Brenda Maceda.

Showing up near the motorcade was a first for Maceda. She made the decision to protest after the fallout over the Signal chat controversy.

“The national security breach which just happened on Signal was the biggest travesty in American history as far as blunders,” she said.

This comes as Vice President JD Vance insisted Friday that President Trump will not be firing anyone over the incident.

"We all accept that a journalist should not have been invited into the chat, and members of the administration, including my dear friend Mike (Waltz), have taken responsibility for it," said Vance during a news conference in Greenland.

Supporters still expressed their trust in the Trump administration.

“Should they have better vetted the list, probably so, but I guarantee you this will not happen again with Mike Waltz running that outfit,” said Menster.

However, many that WPTV spoke with fear that the country is headed down the wrong path.