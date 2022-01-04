Program offers some Palm Beach County residents assistance with utility bills

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County residents are being offered an in-person session to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP.

The session will take place Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Okeechobee Branch Library, located at 5689 Okeechobee Road.

Eligibility for the assistance program is based on income guidelines and important verification documents.

Individuals should bring the following documents to the library:

Most recent home energy or electric bill and/or final utility termination notice

Proof of income (two months of paystubs)

Government-issued ID; birth certificates for children; social security card

SNAP or Medicaid letter

The program offers up to $5,000 in assistance with utility bills.

For more information click here or call CSD's Contact Center at 561-355-4792.