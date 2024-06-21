Prisoners of war honored at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A special dedication at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center paid tribute to military service members who were prisoners of war and missing in action.

Eagle scout Aiden Velez is a member of Troop 241 out of Boynton Beach.

On Thursday, Velez dedicated a new POW/MIA table during a ceremony at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The table represents veterans in attendance, like William Arcuri. Arcuri was an Air Force B-52 pilot when his plane was shot down over enemy forces in Vietnam in 1972.

He was held as a prisoner of war and eventually released.