PRESERVING HISTORY: West Palm Beach church needs community support to restore tradition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was a celebration full of acknowledgment as the Tabernacle Mission Baptist Church began their three-year restoration campaign to preserve its unique architecture and keep with routine building maintenance.

Brooke Chau, WPTV Tabernacle Mission Baptist Church in West Palm Beach



It's a century-old building that sits on the corner of 8th Street and Division Avenue in West Palm Beach and is full of history as Palm Beach County's first school for black children, which opened in 1894. However, the church, also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, needs the community's help to keep the history alive for generations to come.

"Whether it's the roof, the bricks, the interior or all of the walls of 100-year-old building.... we're hoping that we can turn this over and begin to let the new generation know that we are ready for them to take over for another 100 years," First Lady Mami Hampton Kisner.