Prescription drug 'Take Back Day' event held in West Palm Beach

People had the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted or expired drugs at an event in West Palm Beach on Saturday.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Apr 24, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People had the opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs on Saturday.

The event was organized through a partnership with the West Palm Beach Police Department and was held at the Walgreens off Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

The D.E.A. says since the pandemic began, drug overdoses have accelerated significantly.

If you missed Saturday's event, you can find pharmacy locations where you can still drop off unwanted or expired medication at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.

