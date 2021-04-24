Prescription drug 'Take Back Day' event held in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People had the opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs on Saturday.

The event was organized through a partnership with the West Palm Beach Police Department and was held at the Walgreens off Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

The D.E.A. says since the pandemic began, drug overdoses have accelerated significantly.

If you missed Saturday's event, you can find pharmacy locations where you can still drop off unwanted or expired medication at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.