Police shift investigation to Orlando area of man's body found in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The focus of a murder investigation of a man's body found along a road near Florida's Turnpike in West Palm Beach has shifted to the Orlando area, a police spokesman said in a media briefing Wednesday.

Mike Jachles said tips have been generated from Orlando-area news reports of the death of William Tempesta, 56, of Deltona in Volusia County on Sept. 10.

West Palm Beach homicide detectives canvassed three local bars in Deltona where, the victim was known to frequent, Jachles said.

Khalil McLean/WPTV West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles at media briefing.



Investigators have established that Tempesta was at one of the bars early Saturday, Sept. 9, the day before the discovery of his body. They also believe he was at his Elkcam Boulevard address later that afternoon.

At 7 a.m, a jogger found the remains. At the time Jachles said the body may have been moved from another location.

Police are hoping someone may recall seeing the victim at some point that may lead to the killer.

The rewarded has been raised to $5,000 from $3,000.

People with information can call Detective Regina Wood at 561-822-1698. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or online at www.crimestopperspbc.com.

