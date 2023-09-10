Police seek answers in shooting death of man found near 45th Street and Jog Road

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after the body a 56-year-old man from Deltona was found shot near 45th Street and Jog Road on Sunday morning, a spokesman said Sunday.

Ar 7 a.m, a jogger found the remains of William Tempesta of Volusia County with a gunshot wound west of Florida's Turnpike. The body may have been moved from another location, spokesman Mike Jachles said at a news conference outside police headquarters attended by WPTV reporter Ethan Stein.

Jachles said "we have more questions than answers," and are asking for the public help.

Tempesta doesn't have a violent past and the family was not close to them, Jachles said.

Originally the family enacted Marsy's Law but police got them to rescind it to get the name out there.

