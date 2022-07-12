Watch Now
Police searching for missing man last seen in May in West Palm Beach

Robert Crall has a medical condition, police say
Posted at 9:56 PM, Jul 11, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — West Palm Beach police seeking help from the public to locate a man they say has a medical condition and was last seen over two months ago.

Robert Crall, 43, was last seen on May 6 in the 2300 block of North Dixie Highway. Police said his family reported him missing over the weekend.

Crall is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Robert Crall or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #10219.

