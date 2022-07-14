Police investigating after 2 people shot in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are at the scene of a double shooting Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. along 32nd Street & Windsor Avenue in the Northwood Hills neighborhood, just a few blocks from St. Mary's Medical Center.

The area has been blocked off as officials investigate.

Some neighbors are waiting to go back into their houses.

One man who lives in the neighborhood told WPTV he heard the shots but thought they were fireworks.

The condition of the two people involved is unknown at this time.

WPTV has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

