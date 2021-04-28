Watch
Police investigating homicide in West Palm Beach

Incident occurred near the 1100 block of 25th Street
Matt Holloway
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 22:09:17-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at 7:52 p.m. near the 1100 block of 25th Street.

Officers responded to a gun detection alert and located a man dead at the scene.

Investigators are at the scene gathering evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide but police say the cause and manner of the death will be determined by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

