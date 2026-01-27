Pipe bursts on American Airlines flight carrying North Palm Beach family during winter storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A North Palm Beach family experienced a travel nightmare Monday when a pipe burst aboard their American Airlines flight, forcing all passengers to evacuate the aircraft amid ongoing winter storm disruptions.

Jay Youmans was traveling with his wife and young daughter on an American Airlines flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Charlotte, North Carolina, when the incident occurred Monday afternoon.

"After sitting for an hour, we hear rushing water noise and the pipe burst and started gushing out from the back down across the floor. It's crazy," Youmans said.

The family had already endured significant travel delays due to winter weather. Their original direct flight to Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday was canceled after they dealt with more than a foot of snow in Connecticut.

Following the pipe burst incident, the airline informed passengers that no flights would operate Monday night. The family was told they would need to find their own hotel accommodations, as American Airlines classified the situation as weather-related rather than a mechanical issue.

WPTV reached out to American Airlines for comment on the incident but has not received a response.