Person shot at The Loft nightclub along Clematis Street in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was shot overnight at a downtown West Palm Beach nightclub, police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said they received a call for a person shot at the Loft Nightclub, located in the 200 block of Clematis Street, at 1:35 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Preliminary information indicated that the person suffered injuries described as not life-threatening, Jachles said.

No other information was immediately available.