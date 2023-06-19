Watch Now
Person shot at The Loft nightclub along Clematis Street in West Palm Beach

Victim taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries
One person was shot overnight at a downtown West Palm Beach nightclub, police said.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jun 19, 2023
West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said they received a call for a person shot at the Loft Nightclub, located in the 200 block of Clematis Street, at 1:35 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Preliminary information indicated that the person suffered injuries described as not life-threatening, Jachles said.

No other information was immediately available.

