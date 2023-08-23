Person killed by northbound Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed by a Tri-Rail train Tuesday night, a spokesman for the South Florida Regional Transportation Agency said.

At about 6:25 p.m., northbound Tri-Rail train P634 struck a "trespasser" at Windsor Avenue and 21st Street, and it was confirmed as a fatality, spokesman Victor O. Garcia told WPTV in an inquiry.

The were tracks closed at 25th Street.

Thirty-two passengers onboard the train waited until about 8 p.m. for the West Palm Beach Police Department to release them.

Tri-Rail personnel are in the process of moving the passengers from the incident train to another northbound train, Garcia said.

Tri-Rail trains were using the West Palm Beach Station as the northernmost station Buses were running between the Mangonia Park and West Palm Beach stations to connect passengers.

On May 29, person was killed after a Tri-Rail train struck a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach.

On Feb. 26, a male "trespasser" on railroad tracks was struck and killed by a southbound Tri-Rail train between the Boca Raton and Delray Beach stations.



