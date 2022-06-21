Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League celebrates anniversary with 'The Mega Mutt & Meow' adoption promotion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is celebrating its 97th Anniversary with Name Your Price adoptions.

The Mega Mutt & Meow adoption promotion will take June 23 through 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3200 N. Military Trail.

Peggy Adams is currently providing care for over 640 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens with approximately 300 animals ready for adoption.

“Thanks to the caring and generous support from our community Peggy Adams has positively impacted the lives of more than 1 million animals,” said Rich Anderson, Executive Director/CEO of Peggy Adams.

Peggy Adams is also in need of volunteers and offers community service hours for students. All supplies are provided for foster volunteers.

For more information about fostering, click here.

To learn how to donate, click here.