Pedestrian shot Monday night in West Palm Beach

Partly Cloudy
HI: 87°
LO: 80°
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The West Palm Beach Police Department said a pedestrian that was shot Monday night is expected to survive.
The shooting occurred at 9:21 p.m. near 42nd Street and Spruce Avenue in the north end of the city.
The victim was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
West Palm Beach Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting was not a random act of violence.
Anyone with information is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.