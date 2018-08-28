Pedestrian shot Monday night in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The West Palm Beach Police Department said a pedestrian that was shot Monday night is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred at 9:21 p.m. near 42nd Street and Spruce Avenue in the north end of the city.

The victim was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

West Palm Beach Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.