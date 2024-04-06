Pedestrian not using crosswalk fatally struck on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach are investigating a crash that left a man dead Friday night.

Investigators said the incident happened at about 10:48 p.m. in the 2400 block of S Australian Avenue, just north of Belvedere Road near the Indigo West Palm Beach apartments.

"We believe the pedestrian was crossing from east to west across Australian Avenue, and as you can see it's very dark out here," Mike Jachles, West Palm Beach police spokesman, said. "It's not lit. He was not in a crosswalk. Certainly, those are all factors investigators will be looking at."

#TrafficAlert Southbound Australian Avenue closed from Werthington to Belvedere roads due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Man driving the corvette was taken to the hospital to get checked out. The woman passenger was not injured. Traffic Homicide Unit on scene. pic.twitter.com/f0jMrFKSeD — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) April 6, 2024

Southbound lanes of Australian Avenue were closed off from Worthington Road to Belvedere Road while investigators were at the scene.

When WPTV arrived, a yellow tarp could be seen laid over the body in the median and a pair of shoes were on the road.

Authorities said the car involved was an orange Corvette that sustained a shattered windshield.

Police said the man driving the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A female passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

According to West Palm Beach police, the driver told authorities they were headed to church at the time of the crash.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

The incident is still under investigation.