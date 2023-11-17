Pedestrian killed in crash involving car on Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach.

The accident happened at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Church Street.

Deputies said the pedestrian was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where the person died.

Authorities shut down the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard while investigating the accident.

There are no details about what led to the crash.