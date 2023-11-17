Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Pedestrian killed in crash involving car on Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach

Crash occurs at intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard, Church Street
Fatal crash Okeechobee Boulevard West Palm Beach November 17 12023.jpeg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
James Bailey/WPTV
Fatal crash involving pedestrian along Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 17, 2023.
Fatal crash Okeechobee Boulevard West Palm Beach November 17 12023.jpeg
Posted at 3:33 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 16:14:02-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach.

The accident happened at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Church Street.

Deputies said the pedestrian was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where the person died.

Authorities shut down the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard while investigating the accident.

There are no details about what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE