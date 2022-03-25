Parking fees increasing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The City of West Palm Beach voted Monday to increase parking rates in certain areas of downtown.

Rates for "high-demand on-street parking" will change from $1.25 for the first hour, to $2.25 for the first hour. Additionally, rates will remain in effect 24/7 instead of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Assistant City Administrator Armando Fara says the goal is to move folks who want to stay longer into the garages and promote turnover in busy areas.

"We have cars that will take a prime spot on a meter and just sit there for many, many hours because its free," Fara said. "And so, we want to keep that traffic flowing."

Rates are also changing in parking garages. They will double from $1.25/hour to $2.50/hour Monday through Friday. On weekends there will now be a flat rate of $5 for the day.

Service employees will benefit from the changes, as they can now receive 50% off garage permits.

Fara says this is the first time the city has made changes since 2013. He says they discussed making rate changes before the COVID-19 pandemic but put the plans on pause when businesses and residents were impacted by lockdowns. He says now that business is booming, it was time to bring the plans back.

"All the businesses I talked to acknowledge that and realize that we're being very reasonable in our rates. And the goal here is not to raise revenue, but to move traffic along."

The co-owner of Clematis Cafe Alper Songul says he's concerned about the impact these hourly increases could make on business.

"As a business owner and as a resident over here, we're having a really hard time with it," Songul said. "People are on a limited budget, you know. And inflation is just now coming up. Prices are going up."

Fara says the city held input sessions with local businesses to get their input.

The money coming in from parking fees goes strictly back into parking operations, according to Fara. He says the money was recently put to work in downtown West Palm Beach with the addition of large screens and technology to show folks how many spots are available and where. He says they are also working to improve safety by adding security cameras.

The parking rate changes will go into effect May 1, 2022.

