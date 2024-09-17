Watch Now
Palm Tran to launch Port St. Lucie express Sept. 23, offering round-trips to West Palm for only $3

The Palm Tran will travel four times every weekday from the Gatlin Boulevard Park & Ride in Port St. Lucie to the West Palm Beach Intermodal Transit Center
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Tran is officially starting their "premium express coach" service on the Port St. Lucie Express starting Monday, Sept. 23 at 5 a.m., offering non-stop rides from Port St. Lucie to downtown West Palm Beach.

The service, which has been in the works since early 2023, will be available on weekdays for $3 per ride. The Palm Tran will travel four times each weekday from the Gatlin Boulevard Park & Ride in Port St. Lucie to the West Palm Beach Intermodal Transit Center.

Those who would like to be a part of the Port St. Lucie Express launch on Sept. 23 at 5 a.m. are encouraged to RSVP.

More information including departure and arrival times for the Port St. Lucie Express can be found on Palm Tran's website.

