Palm Tran planning to launch pilot express service from Port St. Lucie to downtown West Palm Beach

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to travel directly to downtown West Palm Beach from Port St. Lucie via Palm Tran? Well, you may be in luck.

Palm Tran is planning to introduce an express bus service from Port St. Lucie to downtown West Palm Beach. The service would be fully funded by Florida Department of Transportation, Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes said in an email to WPTV.

The new pilot project would run to and from Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie to the West Palm Beach Intermodal Transit Center at 150 Clearwater Drive, Palm Tran said.

The service would offer several 60-minute trips in the mornings and afternoons in coach-style vehicles with WIFI, according to Palm Tran.

The public transportation provider is asking for feedback via a brief survey to help determine the level of interest in riding the Port St. Lucie Express. Palm Tran said the information collected will help finalize the details of the proposed service.

To fill out the survey, click here.