Palm Beach woman, 57, falls from Royal Park Bridge, rescued by fisherman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 57-year-old woman was injured after she fell from the Royal Park Bridge on Sunday night as she was walking her bicycle across the span, according to West Palm Beach police.

Police said a 911 call was made just before 8:30 p.m. stating that a woman and a bike fell through the drawbridge.

A few minutes later, a passing boater, a 53-year-old man from Hawthorne, Florida, heard the injured woman calling for help. The fisherman was able to rescue her and took her to a nearby marina.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue paramedics arrived at the scene and took the woman, a Palm Beach resident, to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the drawbridge was opened from 8 p.m. to 8:05 p.m. Twenty-three minutes elapsed before the first 911 call was received.

Jachles said in an initial statement taken from the woman, she said she was walking from west to east with her bicycle on the north side of the bridge near the pedestrian walkway when the bridge began to open as she was about 3 feet from the pedestrian warning gate.

Detectives estimate that the woman fell about 6 to 10 feet to one of the landings beneath the bridge.

Jachles said officers conducted a walk-through of the scene and recovered the woman's bicycle in the lower portion of the bridge.

Detectives interviewed the bridge tender, a 28-year-old Riviera Beach woman and contacted Florida Drawbridges Inc., her employer, and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Police said there is no surveillance video from the bridge since the cameras are live-view only and do not record. Detectives plan to interview the woman again to clarify her initial statement.

At this point, the case is not being considered a criminal investigation, Jachles said.

This is the second time a woman has fallen off the Royal Park Bridge in the last year.

Carol Wright, 79, died Feb. 6, 2022, when she was walking her bike across the bridge and it suddenly started going up. An $8.2 million settlement was reached in that case.