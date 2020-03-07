Palm Beach Symphony inspiring children through music

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Symphony is inspiring children through music.

The "Nurturing Notes" partnership with Quantum House in West Palm Beach is helping children interact with certified music therapists through music therapy.

"The Nurturing Notes program is new. We've been doing this for about six months through the generosity from grants for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin counties. But we've been providing educational outreach for the past six years, whereby we actually educate over 17,500 Palm Beach County students through a variety of different education outreach programs," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont.

Quantum House is a home that lessens the burden for families families whose children are receiving treatment in Palm Beach County for serious medical conditions.

"Nurturing Notes" community outreach also works to connect all corners of the community through music, including seniors, veterans and people with mental health needs.

