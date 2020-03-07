Menu

Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Palm Beach Symphony inspiring children through music

Posted: 1:20 AM, Mar 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-07 01:20:18-05
items.[0].videoTitle
The Palm Beach Symphony is partnering with an All-Star Major League Baseball player to inspire children through music.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Symphony is inspiring children through music.

The "Nurturing Notes" partnership with Quantum House in West Palm Beach is helping children interact with certified music therapists through music therapy.

"The Nurturing Notes program is new. We've been doing this for about six months through the generosity from grants for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin counties. But we've been providing educational outreach for the past six years, whereby we actually educate over 17,500 Palm Beach County students through a variety of different education outreach programs," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont.

Quantum House is a home that lessens the burden for families families whose children are receiving treatment in Palm Beach County for serious medical conditions.

"Nurturing Notes" community outreach also works to connect all corners of the community through music, including seniors, veterans and people with mental health needs.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV_am_News_480x360.jpg

Watch every morning for breaking weather and traffic news