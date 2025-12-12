Palm Beach Lakes High School prepares for London's New Year's Day parade

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Lakes High School Ram Regiment Band was busy Friday morning packing their instruments away.

The school year is nowhere near done, but the instruments are being shipped to London, where the 180-student band will perform at the New Year’s Day parade.

WPTV has been following the band’s efforts to make this happen, as the cost was about $4,000 per student.

The band’s director, Joshua Velez, told reporter Victor Jorges the band was able to raise the funds via personal donations and some more significant donations from cities and organizations.

Justin Young, a senior on the snare drumline, told Jorges that, even though Young had a feeling it would all fall into place, it’s surreal to be shipping 80 instruments across the pond.

“I can’t wait for that parade,” Young said, moments before packing his own instrument. "I love performing, I love that parade. The fact that we got all the money together is a blessing.”

WPTV Band members at Palm Beach Lakes High School pack instruments away to be shipped to London Dec. 12, 2025.

We’ve highlighted their work to make this expensive trip possible for all students interested. Now that this hurdle is behind them, Velez says the sky is the limit.

“We’re already talking about possibly the Macy's parade, and the Rose Bowl parade," Velez said. "Now, it’s more doable because we’re doing something that’s far more difficult, going overseas.”

The band will be traveling to London a few days before the new year to sightsee and learn about the culture.

The parade will be streamed; WPTV is working to confirm where and how you can watch The Rams on Jan. 1.

