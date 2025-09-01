WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — WPTV is giving a voice to dozens of students who received the invitation of a lifetime.

The Palm Beach Lakes Community High School band in West Palm Beach has been invited to perform in London to ring in the New Year. But at a price of about $4,000 per student, the hefty cost to go international is out of tune.

How you can help this high school band perform at London's New Year's Day parade

For months, the 180-member band has been thinking about the trip.

“We’re trying to get the whole band to go," Justin Young, a senior on the snare drumline, said. "That’s why Mr. Velez has been so hard about us fundraising."

The band was invited to perform at London's 2026 New Year's Day parade already in November of last year. So far, the group has raised over $600,000, and the fundraising work continues.

“There aren’t a lot of bands who really get that opportunity that's like us, so that'll mean a lot, and it's refreshing that we've gotten recognized in that way,” Young said.

Young told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges that their work ethic and dedication set them apart from other bands.

“We work harder, by all means, it's the discipline level that we have,” Young said.

Josslyn Valez hopes to impress her peers and loved ones in London, saxophone in hand, ready to give it her all. The students will also be exploring London and learning about its cultural history.

"It’ll definitely deepen our understanding of the music,” Valez said.

Mister Joshua Velez, the Director of Bands at the school, is betting on people reaching into their pockets, so these young musicians can reach their dreams.

“We’re in Palm Beach County, you know, one of the wealthiest counties in Florida, definitely,” Valez said. “There are a lot of wealthy people here. And I can't think of a better cause than to help these kids get to London.”

A teacher at heart Valez is using this challenge to inspire his students.

“We can get through this," Valez said. "There's nothing that we can't do, and they will know that."

To donate to the Palm Beach Lakes band's trip to London, a GoFundMe account has been created here.

