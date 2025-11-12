Palm Beach Harvest providing free food to those who need it most

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We’re connecting you to resources to get free food as the government shutdown continues to impact thousands of families across the country and in our area.

Palm Beach Harvest is continuing their 28-year commitment to providing free food to those who need it most.

They are offering free food from a community pantry and fridge located at 4601 S Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. It’s open 24/7 and it’s open to anyone.

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges spent the morning with Palm Beach Harvest CEO Deborah Morgan.

She told him about their efforts to bring food directly to those who need it. Because they don’t have a brick-and-mortar location, it allows them to be wherever the need is, she said.

Morgan explained that Palm Beach Harvest has been around for nearly three decades and their focus helping in more than one way.

“Sixty percent of food is consumed, 40% is thrown away,” she said. "We’re that 40%, we capture that. That’s what makes us completely different from other food banks. We rescue that food that would otherwise end up in our landfills, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the food.”

They’ve also recently partnered with Goodwill Industries to provide meal packets, perfect for kids and older adults. It’s easy to use, just add hot water to the mixture and it’ll turn into an oatmeal or vegetable soup.

“Everyone loves it,” she said. “And it’s easy to prepare.”

Jorges asked Morgan what the best way for the community to help the organization was. She said they appreciate everything they receive, but they’re always looking for financial donations, so they can pay for gas and their trucks. Drivers volunteer their time and the food they give out is donated, so transportation is their main cost.