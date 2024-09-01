Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred yesterday evening at the 1500 block of Forest Lakes Circle in West Palm Beach.

According to police, deputies arrived to the scene at around 5:25 p.m. Aug. 31 and located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time, according to deputies.