Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting in West Palm Beach

According to police, deputies arrived to the 1500 block of Forest Lakes Circle and located a male suffering from gunshot wounds
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred yesterday evening at the 1500 block of Forest Lakes Circle in West Palm Beach.

According to police, deputies arrived to the scene at around 5:25 p.m. Aug. 31 and located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time, according to deputies.

