Palm Beach County security expert helping Israel with security issues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Michael Peros received a key to the City of Jerusalem for what he considered to be his obligation to Israel. For the man who runs the security firm, bugged.com, it was a contribution to the nation’s mission and survival.

In 2003, Peros put up cameras in Jerusalem along the land known as the Temple Mount, considered one of the holiest sites in the Jewish religion.

“That is actually the tip of the sword of what the war is all about in the Middle East, in the Temple Mount and the Western Wall,” Peros said.

The land at Temple Mount is also the site of the al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites in the Muslim religion.

Hamas leaders said they launched their recent attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, in part as retaliation for police raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque this spring.

It’s the same tract of land where Peros installed cameras 20 years ago.

“We wanted to provide live video of activity there,” Peros said, “in case there was some sort of attack or activity to be recorded.”

He’s worried about bloodshed throughout Israel in the coming days. And while he said the attack showed a complete failure of intelligence in Israel, he’s now helping that nation.

“Right now, I just try to keep people aware of the activities and try to bring out the freshest intelligence possible,” Peros said. “I have friends and family in Israel that are going into Gaza as we speak and pulling people out who are hostages.”

The cameras Peros installed in 2003 are no longer in operation, as they were replaced with more modern surveillance equipment, but he said he is still helping the nation with security and intelligence.