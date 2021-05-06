Palm Beach County organizations uniting to thank nurses with freebies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some organizations are uniting to thank nurses for their important contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The initiative comes just in time for National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 through 12.

The Palm Health Foundation and the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties launched the 'Thank Our Healers program' that will offer complimentary admittances to Palm Beach County nurses and their guests at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park, the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium and the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens to recognize their devotion to patient care.

The three-county attractions offer nurses a variety of experiences:

Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park will provide complimentary entrance fees for 700 nurses and their families (a carload up to eight people) beginning on May 6, 2021, until passes run out. Nurses will have the opportunity to enjoy this beautiful barrier island paradise and its many amenities to relax and recharge. To enjoy free entrance, nurses will drive through the main entrance, show their nurse ID, and then are welcome to explore the beautiful park.

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is offering 1,100 free admissions for nurses and family members beginning May 6, 2021 until passes run out. Thank Our Healers passes provide admission for up to 8 people per party. Guests will experience exhibits including Journey Through the Human Brain and Dinosaur Revolution and enjoy outdoor activities such as the Fisher Family Science Trail and miniature golf Conservation Course for a fun and educational family outing. To redeem free admission, nurses must show their employee ID at the admission counter when they arrive. Admission is first-come, first-served.

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is currently offering visitor passes on a first-come, first-served basis through June 2021. To learn more, click here.

The Gardens will open its next season in Oct. 2021 and will again offer visitor passes for 1,000 Palm Beach County nurses with a guest. The program ends in June 2022 or when passes run out.