Palm Beach County man arrested after calling 911 to make bomb threat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat led to a block of downtown West Palm Beach being closed off for majority of the day Monday.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a man called 911 at around 8:40 a.m. and said "There's a bomb in your parking lot" before hanging up the phone.

Police proceeded to close Banyan Boulevard to Clematis Street, Rosemary Avenue to Sapodilla Avenue, the Sapodilla parking garage and partially evacuated police headquarters.

Detectives were able to identify the origin of the 911 call that led to Luke Joseph Cahill, 32, of Palm Beach County. Cahill made the call from a medical facility in West Palm Beach.

The all-clear was given by 3 p.m. Monday.

Cahill was was brought to police headquarters and is facing charge of making a false bomb threat.