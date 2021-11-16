Palm Beach County launches Grocery Card Program for residents in need

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Community Services Department is launching a Grocery Card Program to help residents that are still facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible residents will receive $400 on a pre-loaded grocery card to use for food purchases within the county.

The program will end when the funding source has been depleted.

To qualify, at least one or more individuals within a household must meet the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or experienced a reduction of household income, or incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardships due to COVID-19; and,

Has not received a food card in the past from Palm Beach County Community Services Department; and,

Has a household income at or below 200% Federal Poverty Guideline (FPG).

The department requires all participants to show documentation to prove they were impacted financially by the COVID-19 crisis.

All applications must be submitted online.

To check eligibility requirements and to apply, click here.

For additional information, contact the CSD’s Contact Center at 561-355-4792.