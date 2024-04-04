Palm Beach County granted over $1.5 million in federal funding for food insecurity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has received over $1.5 million in federal funding to combat food insecurity.

The announcement was made Thursday morning during a press conference at the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

The funding will serve the Palm Beach County Food Bank and the Alpert Jewish Family Service, and is part of several local projects that U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, requested for Palm Beach County.

Part of the funding will be used for a new commercial kitchen and food service workforce training facility for the Palm Beach County Food Bank, as well as funding for Alpert Jewish Family Service to cover the build-out of a mixed-use space that will provide mental health counseling, food assistance, and volunteer programs in the community, Frankel said.

“It is an honor to give a helping hand to two organizations who reach out their helping hands every day with funding that will expand and promote their services, and that includes feeding food insecure families,” Frankel said.

Following the press conference, Frankel and community leaders were given a tour of the Palm Beach County Food Bank by CEO Jamie Kendall.