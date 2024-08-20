Palm Beach Co. commissioners vote unanimously to negotiate Vanderbilt University contract

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is following up on Vanderbilt University's plan to bring a $520 million campus to downtown West Palm Beach.

Today, Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously to negotiate a contract agreement. That agreement could allow the university to build on county-owned land on Evernia and Fern Streets.

Vanderbilt representatives made the pitch today for a graduate-level campus offering business and tech programs.

"Vanderbilt recognizes that the human capital, intellectual capital that has flowed into Palm Beach County makes it unique in this nation and that the future of our nation is here," said Harvey Oyer, a Vanderbilt representative.

He added that "Vanderbilt University is one of the highest ranked universities not only in America but in the world. They are known as a top research institution, and around their research the commercialization of their research and technology is what creates new companies, jobs, innovations, ideas.

Trevis Lewis, a Loxahatchee resident, said the university is a good idea because "there's a lot of people moving here from other states and we need a great university like that."

"It'd give us another place locally for our kids to go to," he told WPTV. "I got a son traveling right now down south to school and if we had a university like that here in Palm Beach County it would be great for all of us."

Commissioners will get another update from Vanderbilt next month. We learned a final decision is expected by mid-October.

If all goes to plan, Vanderbilt students could be on campus within three years.