Owner of Eatalia Pizza Pasta and Grill facing felony sales tax charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in West Palm Beach was arrested for failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes.

Nadia Baldasaro faced a judge Thursday morning. She owns Eatalia Pizza Pasta and Grill on Okeechobee Boulevard.

According to court records WPTV obtained, she failed to report and pay almost $130,000 in state sales taxes.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Revenue used witness testimony and bank documents to crack this case.

They said the investigation spans from June 2020 to March 2024.

She has seven days to pay a $10,000 bond.

Her brother, Massimo Giovannangelo, was arrested Tuesday for the same crime out of County Line Pizza in Juno Beach.