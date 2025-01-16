Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Owner of Eatalia Pizza Pasta and Grill facing felony sales tax charges

Nadia Baldasaro failed to report and pay almost $130,000 in state sales taxes between June 2020 to March 2024, according to court records
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Nadia Baldasaro appears in court on Jan 16 2025.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in West Palm Beach was arrested for failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes.

Nadia Baldasaro faced a judge Thursday morning. She owns Eatalia Pizza Pasta and Grill on Okeechobee Boulevard.

According to court records WPTV obtained, she failed to report and pay almost $130,000 in state sales taxes.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Revenue used witness testimony and bank documents to crack this case.

They said the investigation spans from June 2020 to March 2024.

She has seven days to pay a $10,000 bond.

Her brother, Massimo Giovannangelo, was arrested Tuesday for the same crime out of County Line Pizza in Juno Beach.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening