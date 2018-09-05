Overnight homicide investigated in West Palm Beach

6:44 AM, Sep 5, 2018
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police said a man was killed overnight, but they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Sgt. David Lefont said in a written statement that the homicide occurred Wednesday morning at 12:40 a.m. along the 1800 block of Windsor Ave. near 18th Street.  

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the dead man.

Lefont said officers are not searching for any suspects in connection with the homicide.

However, they are asking that anyone with information about the homicide to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police did not say how the man died.

