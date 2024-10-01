Over 100,000 Verizon wireless customers experience service outage Monday, including those in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nationwide cell service outage kicked off a bad start to West Palm Beach resident Irene Martin’s work week.

“I couldn’t make the phone call. I tried again and again. I tried different times, and I just couldn’t do it," stated Martin. "So, I decided to make a trip to the store to Verizon.”

Martin was one of 100,000 Verizon customers who reported the issue. She said her iPhone was on ‘SOS’ mode — impacting her workday.

“I just couldn’t do anything today. My entire day has been wasted," stated Martin. "My entire day.”

According to tech outage aggregate tracker Downdetector, the majority of outages were reported on the East Coast. Martin argued it kept her from making business calls — and receiving them.

‘I needed to do some work, and I don’t even think emails went through," shared Martin.

WPTV's Zitlali Solache reached out to Verizon Wireless, who sent back this statement:

“Engineers are making progress on our network issue and service has started to be restored. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today. We continue to work around the clock to fully resolve this issue.”

As Verizon posted Monday evening that they have fully restored their network issues, Martin hopes she doesn't have to go through it again.

Verizon engineers have fully restored today's network disruption that impacted some customers. Service has returned to normal levels. If you are still having issues, we recommend restarting your device. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience.… — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

Verizon is already working to restore service in areas that were devastated by Hurricane Helene last week. Georgia and North Carolina are among the states that suffered the most damage.