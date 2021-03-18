O'Shea's St. Patrick's Day Celebration is a hit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For more than 30 years, Michael McCarroll has spread the luck of the Irish in Palm Beach County.

"Laugh at me, laugh with me as long as you have a smile on your face," he said.

O'Shea's Irish Pub's St. Patrick's Day celebration on Clematis Street started early Wednesday as McCarroll worked the crowd.

"It's fantastic. I mean, everybody needs this. Everybody needed to get out a little bit," he said.

Of course, it's a far cry from one year ago and the onset of this pandemic. Today, O'Shea's is all about celebrating with protocols in place. You see people just hanging out, enjoying good beer and food, and some traditional Irish music.

"I feel the breeze and the wind, and it just feels good," Jessica Calvis said.

While large gatherings have been sparse in the past 365 days, folks said it's just nice to be able to get together.

"Florida's a different breed, so it's kind of nice though to see things opening up again and, especially down here, people out and about enjoying life," Samantha Salafia said.

McCarroll said O'Shea's know how to throw a block party, beer and good cheer.

"It's fun," he said.