OSHA investigates woman's death at West Palm Beach high-rise condo under construction

Dolores Yamileth Martinez-Ponce fell from the 13th floor of La Clara condominium site
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into any potential hazards that may have caused a young mother to fall to her death from a luxury high-rise building in downtown West Palm Beach.
Dolores Yamileth Martinez-Ponce, died after falling from West Palm Beach condo on May 28, 2022
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 31, 2022
Investigators from OSHA on Tuesday were at the construction site of the La Clara condominium located at 1515 S. Flagler Drive.

Their visit comes three days after a 23-year-old woman fell from the 13th floor while installing flooring Saturday morning.

The La Clara condominium is currently under construction in downtown West Palm Beach.

Officials said Dolores Yamileth Martinez-Ponce was found dead on the second-floor landing of the building.

According to the West Palm Beach police department, Martinez-Ponce worked for Jovavesa Corp., a Miami-based subcontractor.

Condolences for Martinez-Ponce have been pouring in from across South Florida and Honduras.

According to a social media post from Instituto Gubernamental Técnico Abelardo R. Fortín, Martinez-Ponce attended the school in Tegucigalpa and moved to Miami for a better life to support her young son.

Police said Martinez-Ponce lived in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami.

According to OSHA, 5,333 workers died on the job in 2019 with one-in-five being in construction.

