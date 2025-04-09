'OPEN DIALOGUE': West Palm Beach hosting community meetings to discuss public safety

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach has announced it is hosting a series of community meetings to provide residents an opportunity to meet the newly appointed police chief, learn about the future of the police department and discuss public safety priorities.

The meetings will include Mayor Keith James and Chief Antonio “Tony” Araujo, the city said Wednesday.

“As we continue working to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, it is critical to have open dialogue and collaborations with our community," James said in a news release. “These community meetings will allow residents to hear directly from our new police chief and share their thoughts on the future of policing in West Palm Beach.”

The city said Araujo brings nearly 43 years of law enforcement experience into his role.

"Community engagement is essential to public safety," Araujo said in the news release. "These meetings with the mayor give residents a voice and help us build trust, transparency, and stronger partnerships. We encourage everyone to take part."

The announcement comes a day after WPTV reporter Ethan Stein learned the department hired a consultant to advise future staff levels. West Palm Beach police senior command staff said the agency is facing staffing challenges repeatedly, according to a public records request obtained by Stein.

WATCH BELOW: What are West Palm Beach Police Department's plans for additional staffing?

'SHORT ON MANPOWER': West Palm Beach hires consultant to advise future staff levels

All the community meetings are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The dates and locations are below:



Wednesday, April 9 at Gaines Park Community Center, 1501 N. Australian

at Gaines Park Community Center, 1501 N. Australian Tuesday, April 15 at Center for Creative Education, 2400 Metrocentre Blvd.

at Center for Creative Education, 2400 Metrocentre Blvd. Tuesday, April 22 at Flagler Gallery, City Hall, 401 Clematis Street

at Flagler Gallery, City Hall, 401 Clematis Street Tuesday, May 6 at South Olive Park Community Center, 345 Summa St.

The city said residents are encouraged to attend and participate in discussions about public safety, community safety initiatives, and upcoming changes in the department.

For more information about these meetings, or the West Palm Beach Police Department, please visit www.wpb.org.