One dead, child in hospital after West Palm Beach crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A woman is dead and a child is in the hospital after a crash on 45th Street and North Shore Drive in West Palm Beach, Sunday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to the crash.

The victim has been identified as 82-year-old Jean Johnson of West Palm Beach. They say while driving her car Johnson left the roadway hitting a fence and another car.

The car plowed into a neighbor’s fence and continued into the driveway damaging two parked cars.

The owners of the cars called the intersection dangerous.

PBSO says the woman was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where she later died. Deputies say a medical event is a possible cause of the crash.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue told us a child was also airlifted for treatment.

Following surgery that child is in critical condition.