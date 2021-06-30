Officials investigating after remains found in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after remains were found in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call at 4 p.m. for service in the 1500 block of 51st Way, which is near 45th Street and Village. The caller told police they had seen what appeared to be human bones or remains at the location.

Officials said it's unknown at this time if the bones in fact belonged to a human.

Detectives are at the scene and will work closely with the medical examiner on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.