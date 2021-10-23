Northwood neighborhood sees continued growth and change

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Legacy Lounge and Restaurant in the Northwood neighborhood is having an awning put up. It's the finishing touches to the new hot spot in the community.

"When we announced the grand opening of the "Legacy Lounge and Restaurant" we had over 400 RSVPs in 48 hours," Owner Clarence Brockett said.

He said when he and his investors were looking for an area to help breathe new life into, Northwood was it.

"The way it's being gentrified and everything is building, the world is changing, the economy, real estate, and everything. This area is definitely the next area to rise within Palm Beach County," he said.

The Northwood neighborhood has slowly and steadily been on the come up.

"It's attracting so many here because we know the development is coming," neighborhood association president Anthony Marola said.

Marola's seen an increase in investments.

"Jeff Green sea mud project, you have the anchor site, Ribovich is already well underway," he said.

Northwood is a district with a deep history covering roughly ten blocks from 26th to 35th Street north of downtown.

Marola said the proximity to downtown and the waterfront makes it attractive but like so many communities it's pushing housing prices up.

"They have. But I think they've gone up everywhere," he said.

Back at Legacy Lounge and Restaurant, Brockett said he's all for growth. He just hopes the century-old neighborhood doesn't lose its soul.

"For everybody to come in and feel basically welcome," he said.

The Northwood neighborhood is celebrating its centennial birthday. They have a number of events planned for the folks in the community to enjoy.