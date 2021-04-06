Northwood community one step closer to Northwood Commons project

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Andrew Castardi said the vibrant culture and the possibility of adding to the diverse eateries of Northwood Village are what prompted he and his partner to open up "Sirgaes Wood Fire Pizza."

"Business has been very good. The neighborhood has been good to us, lots of catering with the neighborhood and we just love it here," he said.

Woodfire pizzas and fresh paninis are not the only things being built from scratch in the community. He's aware of the Northwood Commons project and he's excited.

"It's just what this neighborhood needs to revitalize the neighborhood," he said.

This afternoon the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency approved the conceptual design for the "Northwood Commons" project.

It's a development that will include about 350 apartments as well as offices, shops, and possibly a grocery store.

Attorney Brian Seymour represents the developer.

"It is the next hot spot to make something happen and to really have an impact on a community in ways you can't do in most places," he said.

Seymour said there's a little over 3 acres and square footage hasn't been defined. He said the developer is set on working with the community.

"We're going to be meeting with the community. We're going to be getting input from the community and that may do some things about what design might change, what street trees may look like," he said.

Andrew said the buzz in the neighborhood is that folks are hoping "Northwood Commons" is a catalyst for more development.

"And build up a nice product for the neighborhood," he said.

