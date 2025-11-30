NORAD intercepts aircraft over Palm Beach with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A civilian aircraft was escorted out of restricted airspace over Palm Beach Saturday afternoon as President Trump celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said an F-16 fighter jet intercepted the plane around 4:20 p.m. and dispensed flares to help guide the plane out of the area.

The agency said it has responded to several aviation aircraft violations over Palm Beach this week.

It said since President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, the agency has responded to more than 40 aircraft violations over Palm Beach.

