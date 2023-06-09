New Uber and VA partnership gives free rides

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new partnership between Uber and the VA Medical Centers around the country is being used by local veterans here in South Florida.

It’s called VHA Uber Health Connect.

Navy veteran Donna Vandetta of West Palm Beach uses the service.

WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim caught up with her before her medical appointment at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

“If they didn’t provide this service for me I wouldn’t be able to get to my appointments. It’s wonderful. I’m so blessed to have to get a ride in,” said Vendetta.

The new Uber partnership schedules a picks up for veterans at their home, brings them to their appointments and then gives a return ride back home.

The service for military veterans to get to their medical appointments is free.

“You may be waiting hours beyond or before your appointment to connect with that transportation need. This is much more personalized where we’re really honoring the value of one’s time," said VA Medical Center deputy executive director Julia Spence.

More than 20 veterans have used Uber Health Connect so far in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast and there’s potential for more.

More than 800,000 VA medical center appointments are made each year in our area.

The rides are available to 8 VA facilities in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

To learn more and register for the program, click here.