New security changes made for Palm Beach County High School football games

Less than 48 hours after a targeted shooting outside a football game at Palm Beach Central High School, the school district has announced new security measures for the rest of this year's football season.

“This wasn’t the kids, this was something outside, but unfortunately now the kids have to suffer for the actions of somebody else,” said parent Leticia Mills.

Mills was one of the dozens of parents who raced to Palm Beach Central High School Friday night after shots rang out not far from where students were enjoying their first high school football game of the season.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it was a targeted shooting that could have happened anywhere.

“The bad guys in this were not there to shoot students, not there to randomly kill a bunch of people they know who they were looking for they just happened to find them on the perimeter of the football field,” said Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

However, officials with the Palm Beach County School District met over the weekend to come up with new safety measures for all of its high school football games moving forward.

The most immediate changes include:

No backpacks allowed inside any game, only clear ones. All will be subjected to search.

No entry after the third quarter kick-off and no re-entry if you leave the game at any point.

All schools will move to 6 p.m. home games whenever possible for the duration of football season. Anyone planning to attend football games at any District high school should check with the schools to verify start times.

Both Palm Beach Central v. Atlantic and Park Vista v. Dwyer games were initially to be played 10 a.m. Saturday, but both were moved to 5 p.m. after Palm Beach Central's coach complained that many players are scheduled to take the SAT.

"It allows them to end games early, get kids home early take advantage of more daylight,” said PBSD Superintendent Dr. Fennoy.

As for any concerns parents and students might have attending school this week, the district said it is beefing up security at Palm Beach Central and Dwyer for the next five days out of an abundance of caution.

“None of the changes that we are making would have helped with Friday. These are just protocols that we were going to create as our normal safety protocols, and in creating a new reality for our entire school experience," said Dr. Fennoy.